White Woman In A$AP Rocky’s Alleged Sex Tape Triggers Black Twitter

UPDATED: 5:52 p.m. EDT —

A$AP Rocky has addressed the sex tape making the rounds on the internet that is supposedly starring him and an unnamed white woman. The rapper responded via social media and acknowledged the tape’s existence by speaking in no uncertain terms about his own anatomy and his self-proclaimed sexual prowess.

It was unclear, though, through his words whether that was actually him in the video. He did, however, cite “a long list of satisified women” that he implied would disagree with the resulting criticism on social media that he (or whoever is in the video) would ever underperform with his partner.

MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY .AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE PUSSY .A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER FUCKED HIM RATE HIM 😮 — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) December 19, 2019

While the video did not show the rapper’s face, social media users have insisted it is A$AP Rocky because of tattoos.

Original story:

Once again, A$AP Rocky‘s allegiance to Black people is up for question and this time, it’s not because of something he said. It’s because of of something he did … allegedly.

This week, the Internet was up in arms when a sex tape appeared on Pornhub, which many believe includes A$AP Rocky since the guy in the video has similar tattoos.

The clip set off social media for a number of reasons, mainly because people believed that A$AP’s sex stroke was terrible. But another critique that surfaced amongst the backlash was the fact that the alleged A$AP was having sex with a white woman in the video.

Y’all mad at Asap’s strokes, I’m mad that he fucking a white woman😂 — Kourt (@kdamiya) December 19, 2019

The clip one again reminded people of past statements A$AP has made about Black people and Black women in the past.

For example, back in 2013 the rapper said dark-skinned girls shouldn’t wear red lipstick in an interview. “But for real, for me, I feel like with the red lipstick thing it all depends on the pair of complexion,” he said “I’m just being for real. You have to be fair skinned to get away with that.”

When A$AP received backlash for his comments, he apologized. However, in the same breath, he spewed another offensive remark when he called Black women “sensitive.”

On the DC radio station 93.9, Rocky said “Black girls just, ah man, went crazy. They just took it how they took it. This is actually my second time talking about it cause I really don’t really look at it as an issue. If people get upset at that, I think it’s petty at the same time.”

He continued, “Black girls, you know how sensitive they are, but they our sisters, man. It is what is man. I come from a Black home, so I know how sensitive Black women can be. Especially when you talking about they looks or something like that. You can’t say nothing about they glasses, they nails, none of that because then you’re a womanizer or you’re a racist.”

A$AP also dismissed Black activism in a 2016 interview with The Breakfast Club.

“So every time something happens because I’m Black I gotta stand up? What the fu** am I, Al Sharpton now,” he asked at the time. “I’m A$AP Rocky. I did not sign up to be no political activist.” He continued, “I don’t wanna talk about no fu**ing Ferguson and sh** because I don’t live over there! I live in fu**ing Soho and Beverly Hills. I can’t relate. I’m in the studio; I’m in these fashion studios; I’m in these bit**es’ drawers. I’m not doing anything outside of that. That’s my life.”

Clearly, A$AP has always enjoyed a certain proximity to wealth, privilege and even whiteness. His new alleged sex tape seems to support his previous sentiments. Read tweets that break A$AP down to pieces over his alleged sex tape below.