Remembering Nate Dogg With His Top 10 Greatest Songs

UPDATED: 3:39 p.m. EDT, Aug. 19, 2019 —

Nate Dogg‘s unique contributions to hip-hop as a genre as well as his own brand of G-Funk music has spanned decades and was showing no signs of wear and tear as of Monday, which would have been his 50th birthday. Well-wishers chimed in across social media to celebrate and mourn the loss of his talent and life, the latter of which ended on March 15, 2011. He was just 41 years old at the time.

And while it hasn’t even been a full 10 years since his passing, the indelible mark he left in his fans’ ears has withstood the test of time and then some. From his memorable collaborations with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg on “The Chronic” album in the early 90s to the hooks he immortalized alongside the likes of 50 Cent and Eminem in the aughts, Nate’s silky smooth voice was both inimitable and ubiquitous at the same time, garnering platinum plaque among platinum plaque for helping to propel a song to the top of the charts.

Born Nathaniel Dwayne Hale, the man known and loved as Nate Dogg was nominated for four Grammy Awards during a career that included the release of four albums, including the highly successful “Music & Me” in 2001, which followed his solo debut double album, “G-Funk Classics, Vol. 1 & 2.” He and his silky, smooth voice also frequently collaborated with other hip-hop luminaries, like his unforgettable verse on Snoop Dogg’s smash hit “Ain’t No Fun.”

In honor of the man who skyrocketed to undeniable fame following “Regulators,” his chart-topping duet with Warren G, we have compiled the top 10 songs either by or featuring the late, great Nate Dogg from his timeless collection of classics throughout his storied career. Scroll down to see them. They follow below in no certain order.

*Some of these songs contain explicit content*

Warren G feat. Nate Dogg “Regulate”

Mos Def, Pharoahe Monch and Nate Dogg “Oh No”

Nate Dogg “I Got Love”

Ludacris feat. Nate Dogg “Area Codes”

Nate Dogg feat Warren G – Nobody Does It Better

Snoop Dogg feat Dr. Dre and Nate Dogg “Lay Low”

Eminem feat. Nate Dogg “Shake That”

50 Cent feat. Nate Dogg “21 Questions”

Nate Dogg Featuring Snoop Dogg “Never Leave Me Alone”

2pac feat Nate Dogg and Snoop Dogg “All About You”

May Nate Dogg rest in eternal peace.

