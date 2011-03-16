PepsiCo Designs 100 Percent Plant-Based Bottle‎

PURCHASE, New York — A new bottle design from beverage giant PepsiCo is made entirely from plant-based materials. The new ‘green’ bottle is made from materials like switch grass, tree bark, and corn husks.

Huffington Post reports:

The company, based in Purchase, N.Y., said it has had dozens of people working on the process for years. While PepsiCo wouldn’t specify the cost to research and design the new bottle, Papalia said it is in the millions of dollars.

PepsiCo plans a test-run of the new bottles to be released in 2012 .

