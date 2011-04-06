Steve Harvey Foundation Raises Over $600K For Mentoring Program

New York– The Steve Harvey Foundation raised over $600,000 for the philanthropic entertainer’s mentoring program at last night’s 2nd annual Steve Harvey Gala held in the Cipriani Wall Street in NYC.

The spirited event was co-hosted by Steve Harvey and The View‘s Sherri Shepherd. Harvey addressed the audience with a very genuine and inspirational tone throughout the night.

“Everybody in this room got here because they had a dream, and followed through,” he said in his opening speech.

The foundation honored and recognized individuals who provide philanthropic services to the community. Of the 500 attendees, Chris Rock, Tyler Perry and Ford Motor Company CEO Alan Mulally were the night’s honorees for their ongoing humanitarian efforts.

The elegant event raised over $600,000 toward Harvey’s mentoring weekend for young men.

“I continue to be inspired by the generosity shown by all the friends and supporters who came out tonight. Marjorie and I are so grateful and will use this money in the spirit it has been given – to change the lives of young men around the world,” Harvey said during his heartfelt speech.

