5 Things That Suggest O.J. Simpson Killed His Ex-Wife And Ron Goldman

UPDATED: 3:30 p.m., April 11, 2024 —

Former NFL legend OJ Simpson has died at the age of 76, according to his family, who issued a brief statement on social media.

Simpson had been battling prostate cancer in recent years and his health took a turn for the worse in the last few months.

Simpson’s death has renewed conversations about his famous 1995 trial for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

After a contentious eleven months, OJ was ultimately acquitted in what has been described as the “most publicized” criminal trial in human history.

However, many believed Simpson was guilty, a label the former star running wore for the rest of his life.

Did he really do it? NewsOne dives into the details.

UPDATED: 6:51 a.m., June 12, 2019 —

The downfall of O.J. Simpson began nearly 30 years ago, although the public didn’t realize it at the time. The former football star-turned-actor-turned-commercial pitchman’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman were both found dead in her southern California home on June 12, 1994. Five days later, Simpson caught the country’s attention by leading police on a slow, lengthy car chase that many found incriminating before he was arrested and taken into custody as the prime suspect for the killings.

A quarter of a century later, Simpson said that he prefers to “focus on the positives” instead of reflecting on that fateful day that changed the trajectory of his life forever.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Simpson spoke candidly about everything except that 1995 day in Brentwood, California. He remains living in Nevada, where he was in prison for nine years for kidnapping and armed robbery convictions in a 2007 sting operation.

“The town has been good to me,” Simpson told the Post. “Everybody I meet seems to be apologizing for what happened to me here.”

Chances are that he hasn’t been on the receiving end of too many apologies over those killings 30 years ago.

Some people have pointed to the Nevada robbery as proof that Simpson was capable of committing murder, but no one — not even a jury of his peers — has been able to provide any proof beyond a reasonable doubt that he is guilty. With that said, Simpson has remained dogged by a handful of noteworthy indications that the former football star, actor and TV pitchman may have indeed gotten away with murder.

1. DNA — The prosecution of Simpson’s case presented compelling DNA evidence, including matching bloody footprints, hair follicles, and a glove found near Simpson’s home containing blood that tested positive as belonging to Goldman. Blood was also found in Simpson’s Ford Bronco near the driver’s outside door handle. Other blood samples were smeared inside on the console, door, steering wheel, and carpeting. DNA tests showed some of the blood consisted of a mixture of Simpson’s genetic markers and the victims’.

2. THE INFAMOUS CAR CHASE — On the day of his arrest, the LAPD chased Simpson in his white Bronco for hours. To top it off, the spectacle was all caught on tape.

3. CHANGE OF ALIBI — O.J.’s initial alibi was that he was asleep at the time of the murder. His defense later changed that alibi with a series of stories, one of which claimed he was hitting golf balls outside his home. Simpson’s defense also claimed that a neighbor’s housekeeper, Rosa Lopez, saw his car parked outside the home. However, Lopez later confessed during cross-examination that she could not be precisely sure whether or not his Bronco was there.

4. MOTIVE — According to the prosecution, Simpson had plenty of motive to kill his ex-wife. Simpson was reportedly prone to jealous rages (evidenced by taped 911 calls from Nicole herself), including allegedly hitting, stalking, and degrading her — all signs that he was quite capable of murder.

5. THE “IF I DID IT” BOOK — There’s no greater way to say “I’m guilty” than to publish a book detailing how you would hypothetically do it, all in the name of profit. An excerpt from the book reads:

“If I had actually done it… I would have brought my good gloves that day. I would have thought it was a shame they shrunk when I left them out on the patio, but I would have brought them just the same. They were my lucky gloves, and I would have needed them cause I was going to stab my slut of a wife… hypothetically.”

