L.A. Residents Plead With LAPD On Signs, Shirts: ‘Don’t Shoot, I’m Not Chris Dorner’ [VIDEO]

PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook

In response to the LAPD shooting at least 3 innocent people in a manhunt for Chris Dorner, the fugitive ex-cop and alleged murderer they’re hunting with U.S. military spy drones, residents of Los Angeles have begun wearing shirts and placing signs and bumper stickers on their vehicles that read, “Don’t shoot, I’m not Chris Dorner. Thank you.”

Scroll down for “Obama Haters” gallery

RELATED:Dorner Caught On Camera Buying Scuba Gear Two Days Before Murder

SEE ALSO: American Indian Shots Down Anti-Immigrant Protest: Y’all ALL Illegal

When Los Angeles residents are more afraid of the LAPD than Dorner, it speaks volumes on the public faith in their professionalism, the lack of which typically results in an innocent person being shot.

SEE ALSO:

February 11: This Day in Black History [PHOTOS]

Celebs Whose Lives Can Be A Lifetime Movie [PHOTOS]

In their hunt for Dorner, Torrance, CA police shot two women, Maggie Carranza, 47, and her mother, 71-year-old Emma Hernandez, who were delivering newspaper in their truck. Carranza sustained minor injuries; Hernandez was shot in the back and remains in ICU.

Want to Keep Up With NewsOne.com? LIKE Us On Facebook!

LAPD Police Chief Charlie Beck claims that it was a case of mistaken identity, but attorney for the injured women, Glen Jonas, says that is highly unlikely:

“The vehicle is a different color. The license plate doesn’t match. There’s nothing there for you to start shooting people. And even if they had the person in question… Mr. Dorner…you still have to give them an opportunity to get out. You can’t just start administering street justice,” said Jonas.

In a second case of mistaken identity, LAPD officers shot at David Perdue, as he was attempting to squeeze in a quick surf before work.

“I don’t want to use the word buffoonery but it really is unbridled police lawlessness,” said Robert Sheahen, Perdue’s attorney. “These people need training and they need restraint.”

SEE ALSO:

What’s Up With All Of These Wiggers?

William Shatner “Appalled” By Sexist Homophobic Comments On Reddit

Beck admits that his officers are on edge, and Professor Maria Haberfeld doesn’t blame them:

“Nobody trains police officers to look for one of their own,” said Haberfeld, a police training professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York. “I wouldn’t want to be in their shoes and I don’t think anybody else would.”

As previously reported by NewsOne, there is now a $1,000,000 reward being offered for any information leading to Dorner’s arrest.

RELATED: