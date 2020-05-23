Cocktail Roundup: 13 Intoxicating Drink Recipes To Heat Up Your Memorial Day

UPDATED: 6:00 a.m ET, May 23, 2020 —

Memorial Day is finally here and what better way to celebrate than with a drink in hand? And while the coronavirus complicates the holiday, we can still take the time to honor our fallen military heroes as states begin to relax social distancing guidelines.

That makes this year’s Memorial Day decidedly different from its previous installments. But people will still be barbecuing, just without as many people in attendance. Health officials have warned that consuming alcohol can make one more susceptible to contracting the respiratory virus, so anyone doing any drinking should probably do so in moderation.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up nine drink recipes that are sure to get you in the kind of festive mood typically seen on Memorial Day.

CANTALOUPE TEA DAIQUIRI

Created by tea sommelier James Labe

1 ½ oz. Numi Emperor’s Pu-erh Tea

1 ½ oz. Van Gogh BLUE Vodka

3 oz. Frozen Cubed Cantaloupe

1 oz. Coconut Milk

Splash of Lemon Juice

Steep tea at 4X normal strength for 2 minutes, then remove tea bag and chill liquid for later use. Combine and blend ingredients in a blender, adding a splash of lemon for each serving.

Serve on the rocks, garnish with Lemon Wedge

Green Iced Tea

Created by tea sommelier James Labe

1 Numi Decaf Ginger Lemon Tea bag

3 oz. fresh Cucumber Juice

1 ½ oz. Tequila

Splash of Lemon Juice

Infuse one tea bag in Tequila for thirty minutes, then remove bag, squeezing out excess. Combine and stir ingredients. Serve on the rocks. Garnish with Lime Wedge.

GREY RUSSIAN

Created by tea sommelier James Labe

1 ½ oz. prepared Numi Earl Grey Tea

1 ½ oz. Van Gogh Oranje Vodka

Steep tea at 4X normal strength for 2 minutes, then remove tea bag and chill liquid for later use. Combine and stir ingredients. Serve on the rocks. Garnish with Lemon Wedge.

SPICED ORANGE LEMONADE MOCKTAIL

¾ cup (one steeped teabag) Numi Orange Spice Tea

¼ cup fresh organic lime juice

Splash of ginger ale.

Place mix in a shaker and shake for 10 seconds. Serve chilled.

Peppered Berry Wine

2 oz. Barrymore Pinot Grigio

4 Raspberries

2 Basil Leaves

5 Pink Peppercorns

3/4 oz. Lime juice

3/4 oz. Agave Nectar

In a shaker, add raspberries, basil leaves and peppercorns than muddle. Fill shaker with ice then add lime juice, agave, and Barrymore Pinot Grigio. Shake vigorously. Strain into a champagne glass and garnish with a basil leaf.

Summer Fizz

2 oz. Vikingfjord Vodka

2 oz. Blood Orange Juice

1 oz. Champagne / Dry Prosecco

.5 oz. Aperol

Preparation: Press two blood orange slices into the bottom of the wine glass. Add 1/3 full of crushed ice. Add blood orange juice, Aperol and Vikingfjord vodka. Fill another 1/3 with crushed ice. Add champagne. Top with crushed ice, add a straw.

Refreshing Cider

1.5 oz. Vikingfjord Vodka

.5 oz. Allspice Dram

.5 oz. Lemon Juice

1.5 oz. Apple Cider

Dash of Baked Apple Bitters

Preparation: Combine ingredients into a cocktail shaker, shake with ice and strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Add a red apple slice for garnish.

Pineapple Escape

1.5 oz. Vikingfjord Vodka

.5 oz. Coconut Liqueur

.5 oz. Lime Juice

1. oz. Pineapple Juice

Barspoon of Sugar Cane Syrup

Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and add ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.

Memorial Tonic

2 oz. Vikingfjord Vodka

2 Dashes of Bitter Truth Celery Bitters

Cucumber Spruce

Fever Tree Tonic Water

Preparation: Pour in two ounces of Vikingfjord vodka and top with tonic water. Add two dashes of celery bitters. Fill glass with ice. Squeeze in one lime wedge and discard. Garnish with cucumber spruce.

Vegas Vacation

Memorial Day weekend. Las Vegas. Need we say more?

*Created by Beam’s Master Mixologist Bobby “G.” Gleason

Ingredients:

· 2 parts Jacob’s Ghost™ White Whiskey

· ½ part Cruzan® Coconut Rum

· ½ part Cruzan® 9

· 3 parts Pineapple juice

· Float of cranberry juice

Preparation: Shake all ingredients except the Ginger beer with ice and pour into a Hurricane Glass then float the cranberry juice on top. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and or a lime wedge.

Rockaway Beach Cooler

Spending Memorial Day in New York City? Rockaway Beach is the perfect spot to soak up the sunshine.

Ingredients:

· 2 parts Red Stag by Jim Beam® Black Cherry

· 1 part Raspberry Liqueur

· Sweet ‘n Sour

Preparation: Served with a splash of club soda.

Pucker Patriotic Party-tini

Ingredients:

1 1⁄2 parts Pucker® Vodka Grape Gone Wild™

1 part Fresh Lemon Juice

1 part Simple Syrup

4 Green or Red Grapes

4 Ripped Basil Leaves

Instructions:

1. Add grapes, basil and simple syrup to a cocktail shaker and muddle.

2. Add vodka and lemon juice to the cocktail shaker and shake vigorously.

3. Strain over ice and pour into a Collins or coupe glass.

EFFEN® Vodka Fire Cracker

Created by David Nepove – National President, U.S. Bartender’s Guild

Ingredients:

1½ parts EFFEN® Vodka

¾ parts JDK & Sons™ O3 Premium Orange Liqueur*

¾ parts Pomegranate Juice

1 dash Bitters

¾ parts Lime Juice

¾ parts Simple Syrup

Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker over ice and shake. Strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime wheel folded in half with a red cherry, held together by an American flag toothpick.

