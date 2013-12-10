Patrick Gaspard On Why The World Is Celebrating Mandela’s Death

On “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, U.S. ambassador to South Africa Patrick Gaspard spoke about the worldwide outpouring of emotion due to Nelson Mandela‘s death. He notes that some people are surprised by the millions who are celebrating rather than mourning.

“If you’re in New Orleans, for example, most funerals start off with a dirge and with a celebration of the life and the accomplishment,” Gaspard said. “The [South African] culture is not dissimilar at all. Here in this country, people will have had opportunity for a long time to reflect on Madiba’s life, and appreciate that he was getting closer to the end of that life, and to be able to celebrate what he did for their children.”

