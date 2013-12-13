Want To Feel Better: Sleep Naked!

A recent study showed that less than 10 percent of Americans sleep in the nude. Whaat?! How is this number so low? I sleep in the nude just about everyday. Not only does it make me feel super-sexy, experts swear sleeping naked is actually good for you.

Take a look at the top reasons you should ditch those pajamas for good!

According to experts, sleeping naked can:

1. Help Air Things Out

Jennifer Landa, MD, author of The Sex Drive Solution for Women, says that sleeping naked can be healthier for your private parts. While it’s totally normal to have yeast and bacteria down there, the warm environment can sometimes cause an overgrowth. One way to prevent infections is to “air it out.” For men, it has also been found to increase fertility by keeping the testes at adequate temperature and retaining sperm quality.

2. Keep You Sexy

