“NewsOne Now” Callers On Teaching Gratitude, Favorite Holiday Moments

‘Tis the season for holiday miracles and lessons in giving, and two “NewsOne Now” callers expressed their gratitude on the show this morning. Christmas miracles may seem like they’re just meant for the big screen, but for Andrew they are very real. The caller shared his story of receiving a kidney transplant as 15-year-old during the holidays 20 years ago.

“I was hospitalized recovering from a kidney transplant, so I got home just in time for Christmas,” he said, “and had a great one.”

The second caller was a mom who decided to forgo Christmas gifts this year to teach her son a lesson. “My son has been doing pretty decent in school, [but] not decent enough for me, and definitely that conduct has been a hot mess,” she said. “He’s going to wake up on Christmas morning and there will be absolutely nothing under the tree for him.”

Has she gone too far, or is this a good lesson in gratitude?

