New Air Jordans Cause Fights In Stores Nationwide [VIDEO]

The release of the Nike Air Jordan Gamma Blue 11 sneakers (pictured) this weekend caused fights in shoe stores nationwide, the New York Daily News reports.

In one Instagram video clip, multiple customers exchange blows at a store in Weberstown Mall in California. One shirtless individual is repeatedly pummeled while on the ground.

According to Fox 40, the crowd had already left by the time officers responded to calls for help. No charges were filed, or arrests made.

A few hours later, another fight ensued on the line for Jordans at Texas’ Southwest Center Mall. Per reports, a group of people arrived around 6 a.m. Friday and tried cutting to the front of the line. Police were forced to interfere to prevent any more violence and remained at the scene to ensure the crowd remained calm before the store opened, according to MyFoxdfw. There were no reports of arrests or injuries.

In New York City, a crowd waiting to buy the shoes outside a Bronx Foot Locker began fighting as well.

Last year, 22-year-old Joshua Woods was fatally shot after he and a friend bought newly released Jordans at a Houston mall. His friend managed to escape by heading to a neighbor’s home.

Four men were charged in the case. Woods’ mother started Life Over Fashion, a campaign designed to urge Nike to reconsider how it releases the Jordan sneakers.

“People are being robbed and stabbed just by standing in line. Once the doors open, people are trampled trying to get in,”Dazie Williams told the Cypress Creek Mirror.

“It hurt me greatly knowing that he had been killed over shoes,” she said. “But it’s nothing new. This has been going on since the 80s.”

