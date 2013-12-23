Kwame Alexander: Technology Can Encourage Children To Become Writers

Author Kwame Alexander knows the importance of reading comprehension, but he also knows how important it is to relate to children. Alexander founded Book in a Day to teach children how to publish their own books, all in one day. The program has been in over 50 schools around the country, as well as in the Caribbean and Ghana.

In our fast-paced culture, children’s attention spans have gotten shorter and shorter. Today on “NewsOne Now,” Alexander shared how texting can lead into writing poetry seamlessly. “If they’re texting poems [or] it’s 140 characters in a tweet,” he said, “there’s always some kind of hashtag [and] literacy component to the technology… It’s literary in some degree.”

The most important key is to connect reading with your child’s interests. “[Children] understand the importance of reading because they want their books read,” said Alexander.

Watch the entire clip below.

