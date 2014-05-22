NewsOne Now Audio Podcast 05.21.14

“NewsOne Now” host Roland Martin discusses the Veterans Administration scandal with panelists Francesca Chambers, Jeff Johnson, George Curry and General Kip Ward. The panel stuck around for an update in the case of the missing Nigerian girls and Gen. Ward, formerly of the U.S. African Command, offered insight on if a drone search is a viable option. Panelists also shared their thoughts on whether the NAACP botched the appointment of its new national president. And, finally, comedians Niki Moore, Vince Barnett and Doug Scott stopped by for Wildin’ Out Wednesday.

