CLOSE
Nation
HomeNation

Pastor Jamal H. Bryant: “These Hoes Ain’t Loyal”

During a sermon full of homophobia, sexism and misogyny, Pastor Jamal H. Bryant, of the Empowerment Temple in Baltimore, MD told his congregation how he really feels about some women.

SEE ALSO: United Airlines Passenger Arrested After Threats: ‘I Kill White People Like You’

“These hoes ain’t loyal!” he thundered from the pulpit as the congregation stomped and cheered and co-signed the statement.

Bryant pulled the words from the Chris Brown song of the same name.

Some of the lyrics are as follows:

When a rich n***a want ya

And your n***a can’t do nothing for ya

These hoes ain’t loyal

These hoes ain’t loyal

Yeah, yeah, let me see

Just got rich

Took a broke n***a b***h

I can make a broke b***h rich

But I don’t f**k with broke b****s

Got a white girl with some fake t****s

I took her to the Bay with me

Eyes closed, smoking marijuana

Rolling up that Bob Marley

I’m a rasta

She wanna do drugs,

Smoke weed, get drunk

She wanna see a n***a trapped

She wanna f**k all the rappers

Not exactly something one would expect a “pastor” to be referencing in agreement.

The “Man of God” doesn’t stop there; he also had words for “baby mamas” and “sanctified sissies.”

With this level of misogyny permeating the “Word,” it’s little wonder that Black women are leaving the church in droves.

In an interesting (and completely unsurprising twist), Bryant’s infidelity to his now ex-wife was exposed last year, which led to a highly publicized divorce.

Perhaps Pastor Bryant should worry about his capacity for loyalty and sexual responsibility before trying to tear down women.

Can we get an amen?

To listen to Bryant’s full sermon, click here.

jamal bryant , Jamal H. Bryant , misogyny , Religion , Sexism

Also On News One:
20 Tweets Dragging Roseanne Barr To A White Privilege Hell
ABC's 'Roseanne'
21 photos
More From NewsOne
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close