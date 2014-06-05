NewsOne Now Audio Podcast 06.04.14

Podcast Download

The New Orleans Recovery School District will soon have converted all of the schools under their jurisdiction over to charter schools. Patrick Dobard, superintendent of the Louisiana Recovery School District and education advocate Karren Harper Royal joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to talk about school choice and the future of the public system in New Orleans.

A Michigan teacher was was suspended after conducting a lesson on blackface. Dr. Jelani Cobb and Dr. Amy Yeboh joined Martin on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the suspension and attitudes towards blackface in modern America.

“NewsOne Now” host Roland Martin awarded this week’s “Stuck on Stupid Person of the Week” honor to William Nicholson, screenwriter of the film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. In comments made last week, Nicholson blamed the lukewarm reception to Mandela at theaters and during award season by saying that 12 Years a Slave “sucked all the guilt about the black people.”

A man says Mike Epps attacked him outside of a comedy club in Atlanta. Comedians Alex Scott, Queen Aishah and Tony Woods discuss the incident and more in this week’s installment of Wildin’ Out Wednesday on “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin.

