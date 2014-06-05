NewsOne Now Audio Podcast 06.05.14

Podcast Download

Pastor Jamal Bryant joined Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now,” to address the intense criticism that he has received for a portion of a sermon he preached a month ago. In the sermon, “I’m My Enemies’ Worst Nightmare,” Bryant references a Chris Brown song saying “These hoes ain’t loyal.” Bryant explained the context of his remarks during his interview with Martin.

Author and musician Daryl Davis shared his story of converting active Ku Klux Klan members and pulling them out of the racist group Thursday on “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin. According to Davis, the members of the Klan that quit gave him their robes. Davis also detailed an instance when an Imperial Wizard quit and the group he was over dissolved. He wrote a book about these experiences titled, “Klan-Destine Relationships: A Black Man’s Odyssey in the Ku Klux Klan.”

Aruba Tommy and Vic Jagger joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” for this week’s edition of WTH?! Thursday. Martin, Tommy and Jagger broke down all of this week’s craziest stories in the news, including: A hair stylist who cut a child’s braids off when the mother didn’t for pay and then posted the photos on Instagram. Of course they weighed in on the bride who dragged her 1-month-old baby down the isle on her wedding gown’s train.

Dr. Renee Matthews, physician and blogger at BlackDoctor.org, and Jessica Donze Black, director of the Kids’ Safe and Healthful Foods Project, joined Roland Martin Thursday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss Republicans pushing back against First Lady Michelle Obama’s healthy school lunch program.

This week, the Hampton Minister’s Conference is celebrating it’s the 100th anniversary. Rev. Debra Haggins, executive director of Hampton University Ministries, joined Roland Martin Thursday on “NewsOne Now” to highlight some of the sessions and workshops that will be conducted during this week’s celebration.

