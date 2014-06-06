Celebrate National Donut Day, Get ‘Em While They’re Hot!

Who doesn’t love those typically round sweet pieces of dough with the hole in the middle? It’s National Donut Day, and they are being celebrated all across this land. The sweet treat is honored the first Friday in June and many eateries are taking part in handing out freebies to customers. The rules regarding each giveaway varies, so you might have to make a small purchase for the trade-off. In the end, though, your tummy will love you for it!

Krispy Kreme, who take the crown as the supreme donutmaker, will be handing out freebies today with no strings attached. Honest! You don’t have to purchase a thing, so stick your hand out, and have them lay one on you!

Dunkin’ Donuts should offer their customers freebies, but they want them to purchase a beverage in order to get a “free” donut. You would think that with all of the “dough” they make from their coffee line, they would at least be willing to part with a donut or two without a catch!

Cumberland Farms, the chain of convenience stores across the United States, will give you a free doughnut with the purchase of any hot or iced coffee or Chill Zone beverage.

Tim Hortons also wants you to make a purchase, but if you want a free donut, you must utter the phrase, “Happy National Donut Day!” Geez, these sadists want you to humiliate yourself in public!

Shipley Do-Nuts, the 78-year-old chain with more than 300 locations clustered in the states of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama, beat out Krispy Kreme by giving customers not only a free glazed donut but a small coffee to boot at participating locations.

Lamar’s Donuts, a Kansas-based gourmet donut bistro chain with locations in Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Alabama, will give customers a free donut “with a hole in it” without making you buy one thing. The chain is encouraging consumers to make donations to the Salvation Army, which actually started the yummy fried treat celebration back in 1938.

Nationals Donut Day started in order for women, “Donut Lassies,” who served the yummy torus-shaped piece of dough to World War I soldiers, to be recognized for their efforts. This significant occasion established the donut as a long-standing symbol of the services the Salvation Army continues to provide.

But wait, the donut celebration does not end with today! You can look forward to even more momentous events in praise of the deep-fried dessert. International Jelly-Filled Doughnut Day is widely recognized as June 8th (occasionally as June 9th). National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day is celebrated on September 14th, and Buy A Doughnut Day occurs on October 30th.

