NewsOne Now Audio Podcast 06.06.14

Retired Police Detective Ron Stallworth infiltrated the Colorado Springs chapter of the Ku Klux Klan and was eventually asked to lead the group. Stallworth joined Martin on “NewsOne Now” to share his experiences as a Black Klansman.

A new study provides evidence that Voter ID Laws are discriminatory. Marshall Walter Taylor, Chanelle Hardy and Raynard Jackson joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” Friday to discuss the findings of the study conducted by the University of Southern California.

LeVar Burton and other celebrities have turned to crowdfunding to fund their new projects. Evita Robinson, Travel blogger/Crowdfunding consultant and Rodney Sampson, Social media consultant joined Martin Friday on “NewsOne Now” to explain how Spike Lee, Salli Richardson and Don Cheadle are using crowdfunding to bring their creative ideas to life

Rollin’ With Roland: Martin, host of “NewsOne Now,” recently attended Emmitt Smith’s Celebrity Invitational golf tournament.

Comedian Damon Williams joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to talk about everything from Williams’ pocket square to Donald Sterling‘s comments about Magic Johnson.

