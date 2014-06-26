NewsOne Now Video Podcast: Minorities Left Out Of DEMs $500M Contractor Spending Spree

Podcast Download

Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now,” takes Democrats to task for not awarding minority consulting companies political contracts.

According to PowerPAC+‘s Fannie Lou Hamer Report, National Democratic campaign committees have spent more than $500 million on consultants with less than 2% of those funds went to contractors of color. “NewOne Now” host Roland Martin took the party to task for the disparity.

All that and more in this edition of the “NewsOne Now” Video Podcast.

