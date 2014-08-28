NewsOne Now Audio Podcast: Pro Sports Team Owners, If You Want A New Stadium, Build It Yourself

Podcast: Download

When NFL team owners want to build a new stadium should taxpayers fit the bill or should city officials take those funds and put them towards building better schools? Roland Martin takes your calls during this edition of “NewsOne Now.”

Minister Akbar Muhammad, one of the organizers for the upcoming march on Ferguson, spoke with Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” panel about this weekend’s march. During their discussion Muhammad expressed his displeasure with those who criticized national civil rights leaders coming to Ferguson for so-called photo ops. Muhammad also tackles the disparaging news reports claiming there is a lack of organization within the movement to obtain justice for Michael Brown.

Singer and pianist Avery Sunshine appeared on “NewsOne Now”to talk about her new album, “The SunRoom.”

During this year’s “Essence Music Festival,” Roland sat down with Kem to talk about his new album, “Promise To Love.” Check out what Kem has to say about the new album and his collaboration with Snoop Dogg.

Plus, comedians Rodney Perry and Lavell Crawford stop by the share a few laughs.

All that and more in this special edition of the NewsOne Now Audio Podcast.

Also On News One: