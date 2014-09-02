CLOSE
Urbanworld Film Festival 2014 Sweepstakes

UrbanWorld 2014 Trailer SweepstakesOver the past 17 years, Urbanworld Film Festival has welcomed the biggest and brightest on screen talent, directors and key industry influencers. This engaging and unique 5-day festival includes film screenings, panel discussions, live screenplay readings, and exclusive music performances.

Answer a question about each Urbanworld movie trailer below and enter to win two (2) ALL-ACCESS passes to the Festival (a $1,000 value)!

The passes include:

  • ALL ACCESS to Film Screenings
  • Digital Panels hosted by HBO GO
  • ALL ACCESS to Exclusive Urbanworld Music Events
  • PRIORITY SEATING Opening & Closing Night
  • VIP Gift Bag

Official Sweepstakes Rules

