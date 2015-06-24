Pat Houston Makes Major Announcement About Bobbi Kristina’s Condition

Bobbi Kristina‘s family has taken the next step towards moving on.

Aunt Pat Houston released a statement revealing Whitney Houston’s only child has been moved into hospice care.

“Despite the great medical care at numerous facilities, Bobbi Kristina Brown’s condition has continued to deteriorate,” Bobbi Kristina’s aunt Pat Houston told E! News in a statement today. “As of today, she has been moved into hospice care. We thank everyone for their support and prayers. She is in God’s hands now.”

Last week, Bobby Brown made his own statement regarding rumors about the family’s bickering over Bobbi Kristina’s care.

“Unless you hear it directly from me or through my attorney, do not believe any words attributed to me. I am making decisions with Pat Houston and we are working together for the medical care of my daughter,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cissy Houston was not hopeful in regards to her granddaughter’s recovery:

“She’s the same, she’s not progressing at all,” Cissy said. “She’s not gone yet, but you know, whatever the Lord decides, I’m ready for her…I have nothing to do with that. That’s His job. It’s His territory, you know? And I understand it.”

Bobbi has been on life support since she was found unresponsive in her Georgia home on January 31st of this year. She is only 22 years old.

As always, stay tuned for updates on Bobbi’s condition.

SOURCE: E! News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

“There’s Not A Great Deal Of Hope:” Cissy Houston Speaks On Bobbi Kristina’s Condition

Also On News One: