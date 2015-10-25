Halloween Fun: Beyonce, LaLa Anthony, & More Slay At Ciara’s Superhero-Themed Birthday Bash

Russell Wilson as Batman at Ciara’s 30th birthday party in LA last night pic.twitter.com/hiw5tHBjTT — Sam HawkBadger (@hwkbgr) October 25, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Let the Halloween fun begin!

Today is Ciara‘s 30th birthday and she’s celebrating in style. The “I Bet” singer and mom to Future Zahir hosted her very own superhero-themed Halloween party last night, and brought out a lot of our faves for her spooky evening of fun.

Ciara and bae Russell Wilson complemented one another as Catwoman and Batman. LaLa Anthony came through as Wonder Woman, and comedian Jeff Dye came as The Punisher and flicked it up with Beyonce, who stunned as Storm from X-Men.

I met Beyoncé tonight and she couldn’t have been more sweet. And shares my love of costumes. @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/7GYvcH6TYZ — Jeff Dye (@JeffDye) October 25, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The worldwide superstar is known for doing it big on Halloween, and it looks like this year is no different. Complete with a set of icy contacts, platinum blonde hair, and an extravagant neck and headpiece, Bey’s 2015 Halloween look is no doubt one of her best yet.

But the “Can I” singer wasn’t the only one pulling out all the stops – Ciara and Russell’s costume came complete with the Batmobile!

Check out more photos below, plus a video of everyone singing CiCi “Happy Birthday.” Lily Collins, NFL baller Earl Thomas, and more were also there to help the beauty celebrate the milestone.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Twitter, Getty

