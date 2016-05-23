Madonna’s Billboard Music Awards Prince Tribute Draws Shade On Social Media

The unexpected death of singer Prince rocked the music world, so it’s no surprise that the icon was honored Sunday at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards.

But some social media users were unhappy about Billboard’s choice to have Madonna lead the tribute, which also included Stevie Wonder.

Donning a metallic purple suit with ruffled sleeves, the singer gave a somber rendition of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” a classic song penned and composed by Prince and later popularized by ’90s alternative singer Sinead O’Connor. Behind her played a montage of memorable images of the late artist.

When the band cut to instrumentals for the immortalized “Purple Rain,” out popped Stevie, led onstage by Madonna. The two joined hands and sang the lyrics, with audience members like The Weeknd and Rihanna seen mouthing along to the words.

Here are some social media reactions to Madonna’s performance:

It's like your grandma died and they put the wrong wig on her — lalah hathaway (@lalahhathaway) May 23, 2016

i'm really debating with myself whether i want to click this. https://t.co/TnsZV7inVn — crissle (@crissles) May 23, 2016

