FBI Captures ‘Most Wanted’ Woman In Death Of Pregnant Mom

Shanika Minor, the 24-year-old woman on the run who made the FBI’s Most Wanted list for allegedly shooting and killing a pregnant mother and her unborn child, has been captured, USA Today reports.

Minor was discovered Friday under the alias Ida Jackson in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the FBI confirmed.

Police charged Minor with two counts of first-degree homicide in the fatal shooting of Tamecca Perry and Perry’s unborn child, USA Today writes. Perry was nine months pregnant with her third child when she was shot.

Authorities claim Minor and Perry got into a heated argument over loud music with Minor challenging Perry to a fight, and fired her gun into the air.

After leaving the scene at her mother’s request, Minor returned armed. Her mother tried intervening, but not before Minor reached over her mother’s shoulder to shoot Perry in the chest.

Minor fled the scene and was not found until Friday. Prior to the shooting, she had no criminal record.

Wisconsin Woman On FBI’s Most Wanted List, Accused Of Killing Pregnant Mother

The FBI is offering $100,000 for the arrest of Shanika Minor, a Wisconsin woman accused of killing a 23-year-old pregnant mother, according to FOX6.

Minor, 24, has been on the run for three months and is a top ten fugitive on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. Authorities believe she is the lone suspect who shot and killed Tamecca Perry in her home on March 6. Perry’s unborn baby did not survive the shooting.

According to police reports and testimony from Minor’s mother, the woman went over to Perry’s home to confront her about a previous dispute regarding loud music.

Shanika S. Minor is the latest addition to the #FBI "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list: https://t.co/5a4eTicKbn pic.twitter.com/aZi6bIuHSK — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) June 28, 2016

The women quarreled in the hallway of Perry’s home. When Minor’s mother and Tamecca’s boyfriend tried at different points to come between them, Minor shot her with an undisclosed firearm.

“Minor allegedly reached over her mother, her mother’s shoulder, and fired a round from her firearm towards the woman — striking her in the chest,” said Bob Shields, a special agent with the FBI. “The woman retreated into her residence where she immediately collapsed and died, in front of her two children.”

Minor’s mother says Shanika fled the scene in her car directly after the shooting.

Investigators say Minor is armed and may have contacted people in Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, Tennessee, Ohio, Illinois, and possibly Georgia.

“She was not one of those people where you saw this coming. So we don`t know how to explain this sudden progression, if you will,” said Aaron Raap with the Milwaukee Police Department.

If arrested and convicted of the charges against her, which include first degree intentional homicide, first degree intentional homicide of an unborn child, and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, Minor could face life in prison.

She is the first woman from Wisconsin, and the first person from Milwaukee to be placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list, FOX6 reports.

