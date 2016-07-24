WATCH: Ryan Coogler & Ava DuVernay Release Powerful Video Series Dedicated To Victims Of Police Brutality

Ryan Coogler, Ava DuVernay, Common, David Oyelowo, and other members of Black Hollywood have created a powerful video series dedicated to the men and women whose lives were lost to police brutality.

The series of autobiographical videos created, by Black actors and directors, imagines their life paths had they encountered police brutality at a young age.

“[My career wouldn’t] have been possible if, when I was 12 years old … [I] was shot and killed by police on the spot, before I even had a chance to put my hands up, like Tamir Rice,” Coogler says in the video.

In another clip, DuVernay pays tribute to Tanisha Anderson, who died during an encounter with police in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2015. In another clip, David Oyelowo remembers Freddie Gray, who died in 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland after sustaining injuries in police custody.

