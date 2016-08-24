CLOSE
Leslie Jones Suffers Another Brutal, Racist Internet Attack

This one is is even worse than the last.

It was all good just a week ago for Leslie Jones, who became the first Olympic commentator to earn the job through social media.

Just one month after leaving (and returning) to Twitter due to a slew of hateful and racist tweets, Jones is making headlines for another social media scandal.

On Wednesday, the Ghostbusters star’s website was hacked, exposing a series of nude photos and personal information, including her driver’s license and passport. The hacker also showed his or her racist colors by posted an insulting video of Harambe the gorilla on the top of her page.

Did we learn anything from #LoveforLeslieJ? Jones’ website has since been taken down.

