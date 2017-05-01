Watch: Baltimore Principal Uses Holistic Approach To Urban Education

Jessica Johnson, the principal of Booker T. Washington Middle School for the Arts in Baltimore, speaks with NewsOne about her approach to urban education. Her Title I school has a student population that is 99 percent Black and receives mostly free and reduced lunch.

The students live in a low-income community where violence is prevalent and in homes where neglect is commonplace. Students bring “traumas” from home and community to class where teachers are challenged to reach them.

Johnson explains how she and her staff reach their students through a holistic approach to education.

