Shots Fired! Everyone Mo’Nique Has Blasted Over The Years

For years now, Mo’Nique has been ripping into anyone who challenged or critiqued her. She recorded a phone conversation with Tyler Perry and posted it online. She accused Kym Whitley of flirting with her husband. She questioned Roland Martin’s long history of activism. Most recently, she attacked Whoopi Goldberg by questioning her salary at “The View.”

The Oscar winner claims she is speaking her truth, but others say she is just straight up hating. You be the judge.

Whoopi Goldberg

In an interview with Vulture, Mo’Nique talked about her exchange with the Hollywood legend on “The View” in January 2018. The “Precious” star said, “When you have a woman saying, ‘I could have schooled you,’ someone would say, ‘What was the schooling going to be?’ When I look at this woman you say is our icon and our legend — she is.”

She continued, “But, how many things has Whoopi Goldberg executive produced? Whoopi Goldberg has always been the help, and I say that humbly. So what is it that you’re going to school me on? I’ve been doing it for almost 30 years.” She also added, Whoopi “didn’t give a damn about me,”

Mo’Nique also dug into Goldberg’s past, “This is a woman who says ‘I could have schooled you,’ and this is a woman who accepted Ted Danson in blackface, and our community praises this woman. So often times, we do it to ourselves. But, I just can’t. Understand, I love my sister. However, when you know you’re being fed the wrong food, you must say, ‘I can’t chew this, y’all.’”

This week, Mo’Nique blasted her again, saying, “Because Whoopi Goldberg told me the salary she makes from ‘The View.’ And that hurt my feelings. You’ve been there for 10 years and you accept them paying you that? And you’re telling me, ‘Don’t worry about the little one coming up? Damn if I ain’t gotta be worried about you too. Because you accept that salary, it makes it hard for me. And how hard do you think it’s gonna make for the one who ain’t here yet, because you accept that salary?”

Goldberg allegedly makes $5 million a year on “The View.”

Charlamagne Tha God

In February 2018, Mo’Nique appeared on The Breakfast Club to defend her Netflix boycott. As expected, the 40-minute interview was extremely tense with Mo upset that Charlamagne labeled her the Donkey of the Day. After the interview, Mo’Nique compared him to a slave master who allows his wife to be raped by the master. Ouch. See below:

Roland Martin

On Friday, January 26, 2018, Roland Martin tweeted at @democracync, “Love what y’all do! Keep pushing for democracy in North Carolina!” Mo’Nique then questioned Roland’s activism with the tweet below:

Brother Roland please listen we getting ready to do press. I appreciate your fight, however where is your fight for EQUALITY when it comes to your sisters. Let's talk brother. — Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) January 26, 2018

Roland quickly and respectfully clapped back:

Mo’Nique, the fact that you are even asking the question about what I have done to fight for equality and sisters shows you don’t know. I don’t talk about it. I DO IT. Have done it my whole career. I don’t need to talk. I put in the work https://t.co/6Gv3PHa03C — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 26, 2018

I sat with you on @tvonetv where I discussed the issue w/you and @leedanielsent and Precious. I listened and heard you out. So why all the drama with Almost Christmas, where you were brilliant! You should have gotten lots of roles after that. Ask yourself why you didn’t? https://t.co/6Gv3PHa03C — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 26, 2018

He even called out her husband Sidney Hicks:

Is it you and your husband, or is @leedanielsent @Oprah @tylerperry @willpowerpacker @DavidETalbert and others the problem? Your talent is immense. But life ain’t just about who has talent. It’s also how we treat everyone else. THAT’S also equality. https://t.co/6Gv3PHa03C — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 26, 2018

Mo’Nique might want to fall back from Roland Martin. His activism resume is as long as her acting and comedy resume.

Will Packer

While on Sway’s morning show on Sirius XM, Mo’Nique revealed that the lead actors of 2016’s Almost Christmas were paid less than one million dollars combined to appear in the film. She called out Will Packer, who was a producer on the film. Mo’Nique claimed that she (along with her husband) met with Packer and “that man looks us in our eyes and he says, ‘I would like to offer you a three-picture deal and a sitcom, but I need you to do me this solid.’ That’s why I did it.” She described Packer as a Black producer who walked her to a “slave ship.” See below, the comments start around the ten-minute mark:

However, Jawn Murray reported that Will Packer tried to work with Mo’nique, but she and her husband were extremely demanding. Jawn even claims that Packer alleges Mo’Nique’s husband tried to “swindle” more money out of a studio producer. You can watch a clip of Jawn’s video here.

Sheryl Underwood and Steve Harvey

In the same Sway interview above, Mo’Nique claims Sheryl Underwood told her to take low offers. Sheryl quickly responded on The Talk, “I do not recollect ever asking her to take less money, especially if she felt she was violated. What I asked her to do and what I was hoping that she would do was talk to Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels… Now, she may not agree with me but what I do commend her for now is having the discussion that will hopefully open the door to solving this racial and gender inequity problem that we see.”

Mo’Nique clapped back in a podcast rant, “I watched my sister Sheryl Underwood sit on that stage on The Talk and she said, ‘Let me be clear about something. I never told Mo’Nique to take low offers. I told Mo’Nique if she asked for forgiveness from Oprah, Lee Daniels and Tyler Perry then things would be okay.’ Sheryl Underwood is telling a lie. I can’t call my sister a liar but I will say she’s lying. I have the proof of the conversation.”

She also called out Steve Harvey for saying on his radio show that she has burned a lot of bridges, but won’t have her on the show to explain her side. Mo’Nique said, “Someone put in the room, it’s a damn shame Steve Harvey would meet with Donald Trump, but nor with our sister.” She also added, “I remember when he came out with the meeting with Donald Trump, he said, ‘He a good man!’ … But you on your radio show, saying that this woman is messing it up.” Watch below:

Kym Whitley

Kym Whitley was asked about Mo’Nique blasting Tyler Perry, Oprah and Lee Daniels on The Real back in May. Whitley was fairly diplomatic by explaining comedians express their frustrations on stage so she understood Mo’Nique’s anger. She also joked Mo’Nique was starting to sound like the “old auntie at a table.” See below:

Mo’Nique responded by “exposing” their friendship in an over 13-minute rant. She revealed private conversations and even accused Kym of flirting with her husband Sidney.

Oprah

Mo’Nique has been blasting Oprah for years. Reportedly, it all started when Oprah asked Mo’Nique why she wasn’t doing more press for 2009’s Precious. Then, Oprah allegedly had Mo’Nique’s abusive family on The Oprah Winfrey Show — it’s unclear if Mo’Nique gave her permission. Now, Mo’Nique is calling out Oprah for being “complicit” in the way she has been treated, in the same Sway interview referenced above, she stressed, “My family is hurting because these low offers keep coming in … When those four entities, Oprah Winfrey, Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Lionsgate, allowed that lie to go on and simply because I would not work for free.”

Most recently, she took more shots at Oprah, especially at the idea of her running for president. She questions why Black women would support Oprah. “See, everybody talking Oprah Winfrey for president and we are rallying behind her. The Black women are saying, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah’ — but let me ask y’all a question, when does she ever rally behind us? What award show does she get up on the stage and say, ‘hashtag me too’?”

Tyler Perry

Speaking of Tyler Perry, Mo’Nique also blamed the mogul for the bad press she got around “Precious” and still partially blames him for receiving low offers now. She even recorded one of their conversations and posted it online. See below:

Lee Daniels

Mo has been ripping into Lee Daniels ever since he said in 2015 that she needs to “play ball” in Hollywood. Allegedly, Mo’Nique was originally supposed to play Cookie in Empire, but Fox was weary of her so-called reputation — Daniels has denied this. Here is one of many clips of Mo calling out Lee Daniels, Tyler and Oprah, where she famously said, “Y’all could suck my d*ck if I had one!”

Mo’Nique’s call-out list also includes The Talk‘s Julie Chen, The Real‘s Adrienne Bailon, Tony Rock and probably more than we can count.

Well, no one can say Mo’Nique doesn’t fight for what she believes is right.

