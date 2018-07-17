Full List Of Republicans Slamming Putin Meeting But Will Still Side With Trump Regardless

Donald Trump was called “treasonous” and “imbecilic” after he cozied up to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in a meeting that a growing number of Republicans have criticized loudly.
Arizona Sen. John McCain voiced the loudest opposition among his fellow Republicans, labeling the meeting as “one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory” because of Trump’s “naiveté, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats.”
Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, two of the most high profile Black Republicans, were conspicuously silent on the matter. But other Republicans — ranging from the not-so-prominent to rising leaders within the Party — issued their own respective condemnations of what appeared to the naked eye to be traitorous actions by Trump, who invalidated official findings against Russia by American intelligence agencies in an effort to placate Putin the dictator.
Even Anthony Scaramucci, the short-lived former White House director of communications whose loyal defenses of the president bordered on being Mike Pence-esque, said Tuesday that “Trump’s made a very big mistake here” by siding with Putin instead of his own country. The president’s actions and words invalidate the very “America first” campaign that helped get him elected in the first place.
Below is a full list of Republicans who, as of Tuesday morning, had spoke out against the president’s meeting with Putin. If the list continues to grow, the meeting could do the once unthinkable and help bring around Republicans and their now-waning collective blind allegiance to the president’s actions and policies, including last week’s Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, who, if confirmed, would fill the seat of outgoing Justice Anthony Kennedy, who was set to retire at the end of the month.