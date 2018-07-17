Full List Of Republicans Slamming Putin Meeting But Will Still Side With Trump Regardless

Donald Trump was called “treasonous” and “imbecilic” after he cozied up to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in a meeting that a growing number of Republicans have criticized loudly.

As I said yesterday, the Helsinki press conference was saddening and disappointing, and I am glad people on both sides of the aisle condemned it strongly. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) July 17, 2018

Arizona Sen. John McCain voiced the loudest opposition among his fellow Republicans, labeling the meeting as “one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory” because of Trump’s “naiveté, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats.”

Today’s press conference in #Helsinki was one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory. My full statement on the #HelsinkiSummit: https://t.co/lApjctZyZl — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 16, 2018

Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, two of the most high profile Black Republicans, were conspicuously silent on the matter. But other Republicans — ranging from the not-so-prominent to rising leaders within the Party — issued their own respective condemnations of what appeared to the naked eye to be traitorous actions by Trump, who invalidated official findings against Russia by American intelligence agencies in an effort to placate Putin the dictator.

I never thought I would see the day when our American President would stand on the stage with the Russian President and place blame on the United States for Russian aggression. This is shameful. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) July 16, 2018

Even Anthony Scaramucci, the short-lived former White House director of communications whose loyal defenses of the president bordered on being Mike Pence-esque, said Tuesday that “Trump’s made a very big mistake here” by siding with Putin instead of his own country. The president’s actions and words invalidate the very “America first” campaign that helped get him elected in the first place.

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci says President Trump "has to reverse course immediately" on his comments from his press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin https://t.co/cJICAP8il6 pic.twitter.com/Df5QvsWBMI — CNN (@CNN) July 17, 2018

Below is a full list of Republicans who, as of Tuesday morning, had spoke out against the president’s meeting with Putin. If the list continues to grow, the meeting could do the once unthinkable and help bring around Republicans and their now-waning collective blind allegiance to the president’s actions and policies, including last week’s Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, who, if confirmed, would fill the seat of outgoing Justice Anthony Kennedy, who was set to retire at the end of the month.

President Trump must clarify his statements in Helsinki on our intelligence system and Putin. It is the most serious mistake of his presidency and must be corrected—-immediately. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) July 16, 2018

Bob Corker

Jeff Flake

Newt Gingrich

John McCain

Anthony Scaramucci

While that list may seem promising to Democrats, who have largely been rendered ineffective in the age of Trump, the truth is probably that the above list of Republicans will still continue to side with the president regardless.

“Much of the Republican rebuke came from lawmakers who have been willing to openly criticize the president, a group that remains a minority in the GOP.”

SEE ALSO: