Barbershop Talk: Credit Challenges to Home Ownership

The barbershop is more than just a cut…it’s a conversation. So naturally, there is no better place to talk C.R.E.A.M (Cash Credit Rules Everything Around Me). We stopped by a barbershop to ask real men, “how does money make you feel?” What came out of the discussion were a myriad of topics that just aren’t talked about enough in the community and a whole slew of lessons that were learned the hard way.

Got a loan… what’s your interest rate? Looking to buy a home… when’s the last time you checked your credit score?

Let’s talk about it.

Also On News One: