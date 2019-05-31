Legacy Lives On: Exploring The Rebirth Of Black America Through Three Black Women

Prudential and Urban One explore the rebirth of Black America by tapping into three Black epicenters; Detroit, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Atlanta through the lives of three women in different phases of their own financial well-being. Although their journeys are uniquely individualistic, each woman is learning about the importance of having honest conversations about what legacy looks like in their lives. Residing in these Black meccas, which have been credited for cultivating economic movements such as Black Wall Street and Black Bottom, these women are living examples of what it means to reimagine history.

The stories that unfold and the images captured are profound because they are truthful conversations about financial wellness and how one can define a legacy.

Join in on the dialogue by watching the full documentary of Legacy Lives On presented by Prudential and Urban One online at MadameNoire.com/Legacy.

Also On News One: