Representation For The Mother Of Maleah Davis Accuses Her Of Not Being Truthful

Four-year-old Maleah Davis is still missing and there have been many questioning surrounding her mother Brittany Bowens. Now her representation, activist Quanell X, has cut ties with her and accusing the mother of lying.

According to KPRC, Quanell confirmed he is no longer representing Brittany Bowens and said there are inconsistencies with her story. Fox 26 says he will go to the district attorney about his concerns.

Bowens is accusing Quanell of “misrepresenting the family’s past.”

It’s not clear what Quanell knows but from the beginning, there has been speculation that Bowens may have had something to do with her daughter’s disappearance. She said she was “not sure” if there was abuse in her home but Texas Child Protective Services reportedly removed Maleah last year “due to allegations of physical abuse” that “required several surgeries,” ABC reporter Shelley Childers tweeted earlier this month.

BREAKING: missing 4YO Maleah Davis was removed from her home in August by CPS. They tell us it was due to allegations of physical abuse, related to Maleah’s head injury, which required several brain surgeries. She was returned home in Feb. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/jiAq1E6XVU — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) May 6, 2019 Police Chief Art Acevedo told KHOU he “would not discuss the status of Bowens.” Sadly, he also said, “We already know and believe that she is dead and we need to bring her home.” He added that Vence could end the search now if he wanted to, “I’m sure if he really wanted to, he could tell us exactly where to find that body. That’s just an opinion based on what I know so far.”

Vence originally told Sgt. Mark Holbrook of the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division that he, Maleah and his two-year-old son were on their way to George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday night to pick up Maleah’s mother, who was flying in from Massachusetts. Vence said he heard a “popping noise” and pulled over. He said a blue pickup truck pulled up behind his vehicle and two Hispanic males got out and hit him in the head. He said he lost consciousness and woke up at 6 p.m. the next day. He said Maleah was missing but his son was still there. Vence claimed he then walked to a hospital, received treatment and then reported Maleah as missing.

The Associated Press reported that Houston authorities said Vence’s account has “changed several times.”

Maleah was reportedly last seen wearing a pink bow in her hair with a light blue zip-up jacket, blue jeans and gray, white and pink sneakers. She has black hair and brown eyes and stands 3 feet tall, weighing 30 to 40 pounds.

