Racist Las Vegas Hotel That Threatened Meek Mill Suddenly Realizes It Was Wrong

If you go to Las Vegas, you might want to avoid the Las Vegas Cosmopolitan Hotel. After making tons of excuses for how they treated Meek Mill — even though it was caught on video — suddenly, they have now seen the error in their ignorant ways.

TMZ reports the hotel will issue a “significant public apology” after threatening to have arrested if he stepped onto hotel grounds. Definitely being the bigger man, Mill will reportedly accept the apology.

In case you missed it, TMZ reported that Meek arrived at the hotel at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 to attend a DJ Mustard concert. A Cosmopolitan employee told Meek, “Here’s the deal. You’re on private property. At this time, with the information that we have, we’re refusing to do business with you. We have the right to do that.”

When asked why, the security snapped, “We have the right to do that.” He was also threatened with an arrest.

Meek posted the exchange on IG and rightfully accused the hotel of racism. See below.

At first, the hotel claimed he was denied entry because he fought with a security guard, which Meek’s team adamantly denied. Then the hotel claimed he was denied entry because the concert venue was full but you clearly hear the rude security guard on camera saying he was denied entry due to a prior incident.

Joe Tacopina, Meek’s lawyer, told TMZ, “Meek Mill was never involved in a fight on their property, ever and I challenge the Cosmopolitan to produce a video of such altercation or a contemporaneous incident report. The legal case against the Cosmopolitan just got stronger.”

Meek was reportedly ready to file a lawsuit against the Cosmopolitan hotel this week. In addition, Snoop Dogg‘s team said they were mistreated by the hotel a well.

Sounds like the Las Vegas Cosmopolitan Hotel got it together but you should think twice before giving them any of your money.

