Charlamagne Tha God Compares Elizabeth Warren To Rachel Dolezal

Democratic White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren visited “The Breakfast Club” morning radio show in what has become somewhat of a rite of passage for presidential candidates trying to maximize their appeal to Black voters. And while the Massachusetts senator ran down the laundry list of her proposed policies should she be elected the next president next year, it was her past that garnered much of the attention from her appearance Friday morning.

Warren has been steadily dogged for years by accusations of cultural appropriation for listing herself as a minority when she was a professor at Harvard Law School. Mitt Romney started them during their dueling Senate campaigns in 2012 when he called her out for claiming to be Native American. President Donald Trump has since picked up the racist mantle by calling Warren “Pocahontas.”

Which brought Charlamage to his point Friday morning.

“How long did you hold on to that, because there were some reports that said you were Native American on your Texas bar license and that you said you were Native American on some documents when you were a professor at Harvard?” he asked Warren point-blank. “Like, why’d you do that?”

After some back and forth, Charlamagne continued.

“You’re kind of like the original Rachel Dolezal, a little bit,” he said. “Rachel Dolezal was a white woman pretending to be black.”

“No, this is what I learned from my family,” Warren responded.

Dolezal, of course, rose to infamy in 2015 when the white woman was busted pretending to be Black while working as the leader of the local NAACP chapter in Spokane, Washington.

The Washington Post ultimately obtained Warren’s registration card for the State Bar of Texas back in 1986, which clearly shows she lied by identifying as an “American Indian.”

“I can’t go back. But I am sorry for furthering confusion on tribal sovereignty and tribal citizenship and harm that resulted,” Warren told the Post in February, months after she released a video of her DNA test that the administrator said results “suggest that you absolutely have a Native American ancestor in your pedigree.”

Controversies aside, Warren seems to have the most comprehensive plans on a number of issues, including the student debt crisis and funding historically Black colleges and universities. She has also been among the most vocal against Trump in the face of his racist attacks on her.

Still not sold on Warren? Watch the full video of her appearance on “The Breakfast Club” Friday morning to help you decide which candidate has the best chance of keeping Trump from being re-elected next year.

