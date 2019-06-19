Where All The Presidential Candidates Stand On Reparations, In Their Own Words

UPDATED: 10:20 a.m. EDT, June 19 —

The House Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties was holding a hearing on the reparations for slavery in what could be the beginning of progress being made on the contentious topic that has become a talking point on the 2020 campaign trail.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who is running for president, was scheduled to testify. After finding himself lagging in national polls, his testimony on Wednesday could further contextualize his stated position for reparations as well as give his candidacy an added boost.

Booker introduced his own reparations legislation in April that was a companion piece to Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee‘s own House resolution on reparations. “I am proud to introduce legislation that will finally address many of our country’s policies—rooted in a history of slavery and white supremacy—that continue to erode Black communities, perpetuate racism and implicit bias, and widen the racial wealth gap,” Booker tweeted at the time.

As we inch closer to primary season, perhaps no other single topic has managed to get as much attention as the argument surrounding reparations for descendants of slaves.

While rhetoric surrounding reparations has died down as of recently, Wednesday’s testimony was expected to thrust it back in the national spotlight, much like when a handful of candidates took the podium at the Rev. Al Sharpton‘s annual National Action Network convention in April to explain their plans for Black America should they be elected president. Each person was asked about his or her stance on using reparations to compensate Black descendants of slaves, and some of the responses left much to be desired.

One thing’s for sure: With talk about reparations being at a fever pitch during this election cycle, 2020 candidates better get well versed in the subject so as to not come across as uninformed.

Author Ta-Nehisi Coates, who was also set to testify on Wednesday, penned an essay in 2014 titled “The Case for Reparations” that laid out an argument in support of America making amends for centuries of disadvantaged generations of Black people. When Coates’ essay was published just five short years ago, only 6 percent of whites supported cash payments to the descendants of slaves, while only 19 percent of whites supported special education and job training programs to them. Now, a growing percentage of whites, Blacks, Independents, Democrats and Republicans said they believe the federal government doesn’t spend enough money on improving the conditions of African-Americans, according to the 2018 General Social Survey.

