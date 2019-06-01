Human Remains Found In Garbage Bag Believed To Be Maleah Davis

For weeks, there has been a search for four-year-old Maleah Davis. That search might be over — there are reports of human remains being found and it is more than likely Maleah Davis.

KHOU reports a garbage bag was found on an interstate in Fulton, Arkansas. It is believed to be the remains of a child. Sgt. Mark Holbrook, an HPD detective, said, “There are some personal effects that lead us to believe it is Maleah.”

Texas Equusearch founder Tim Miller saiid, “It was a sight you wouldn’t want anybody to see.” Watch the plane carrying the human remains back to Houston in the video below:

KHOU also reports Quanell X, the former rep for Brittany Bowens‘ mother claims the suspect Derion Vence “told him Maleah died by accident which caused him to panic, drive north, then dump the body in a trash bag along I-30 near exit 30 in Hope, Arkansas.”

There has also been speculation that Bowens may have had something to do with her daughter’s disappearance. She said she was “not sure” if there was abuse in her home but Texas Child Protective Services reportedly removed Maleah last year “due to allegations of physical abuse” that “required several surgeries,” ABC reporter Shelley Childers tweeted earlier this month.

BREAKING: missing 4YO Maleah Davis was removed from her home in August by CPS. They tell us it was due to allegations of physical abuse, related to Maleah’s head injury, which required several brain surgeries. She was returned home in Feb. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/jiAq1E6XVU — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) May 6, 2019 Police Chief Art Acevedo told KHOU he “would not discuss the status of Bowens.” Vence originally told Sgt. Mark Holbrook of the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division that he, Maleah and his two-year-old son were on their way to George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday night to pick up Maleah’s mother, who was flying in from Massachusetts. Vence said he heard a “popping noise” and pulled over. He said a blue pickup truck pulled up behind his vehicle and two Hispanic males got out and hit him in the head. He said he lost consciousness and woke up at 6 p.m. the next day. He said Maleah was missing but his son was still there. Vence claimed he then walked to a hospital, received treatment and then reported Maleah as missing.

The Associated Press reported that Houston authorities said Vence’s account has “changed several times.”

