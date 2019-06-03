Former Rep For Maleah Davis’ Mother Says CPS Could Not Determine Who Allegedly Abused The Four-Year-Old

The search for Maleah Davis is sadly over. Her remains were found in Arkansas and it has been confirmed it was the four-year-old from Houston. However, there were still many questions surrounding her death, especially the role of Child Protective Services (CPS).

It had been reported that CPS had previously removed Maleah and her siblings from Bowens’ home after allegations of abuse were made. Quanell X, a former representative for Maleah’s mother, Brittany Bowens, said that the state agency was not sure who abused the child. It could have been her mother, her stepfather, Derion Vence, or possibly someone else.

“When she admitted that he was beating that baby with a belt when she was sick, I said, ‘Brittany, he whipped that baby when she was sick?’ She said, ‘Yes.’” Quanell told radio personality Mad Hatta on 97.9 The Box on Monday. “How could you knowing this man was whipping your daughter was sick, knowing this man beat her so bad one time that she had to go to the emergency room but you chose not to and he talked you out of it … you got all of this madness that he’s done to this child but yet you leave your baby with this man?”

He also said CPS “could not determine” whether Bowens or Vence abused Maleah, therefore, the child was never given to her biological father. Watch below.

There has also been speculation that Bowens may have had something to do with her daughter’s disappearance. She said she was “not sure” if there was abuse in her home but Texas Child Protective Services reportedly removed Maleah last year “due to allegations of physical abuse” that “required several surgeries,” ABC reporter Shelley Childers tweeted earlier this month.

BREAKING: missing 4YO Maleah Davis was removed from her home in August by CPS. They tell us it was due to allegations of physical abuse, related to Maleah’s head injury, which required several brain surgeries. She was returned home in Feb. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/jiAq1E6XVU — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) May 6, 2019 Allegedly, Davis needed brain surgery after being physically abused. Vence originally told Sgt. Mark Holbrook of the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division that he, Maleah and his two-year-old son were on their way to George Bush Intercontinental Airport to pick up Bowens, who was flying in from Massachusetts the night of May 4. Vence said he heard a “popping noise” and pulled over. He said a blue pickup truck pulled up behind his vehicle and two Hispanic males got out and hit him in the head. He said he lost consciousness and woke up at 6 p.m. the next day. He said Maleah was missing but his son was still there. Vence claimed he then walked to a hospital, received treatment and then reported Maleah as missing.

Clearly, the system failed this child.

Rest in peace, Maleah Davis.

