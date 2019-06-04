Central Park 5 Investigator Linda Fairstein Tried To Colonize Ava DuVernay’s Script

Ava DuVernay‘s brilliant film “When They See Us” masterfully tells the story of the Central Park 5. In addition, the movie highlights how the lives of these Black children were destroyed by the criminal justice system and former Manhattan District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Linda Fairstein. She has been chased off social media and now it’s being revealed that she actually tried to control DuVernay’s script.

See Also: A Timeline Of Dallas Cop Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

In an interview with The Daily Beast, DuVernay said she reached out to Linda Fairstein and other key figures, “I informed them that I was making the film, that they would be included, and invited them to sit with me and talk with me so that they could share their point of view and their side of things so that I could have that information as I wrote the script with my co-writers.”

She then said, “Linda Fairstein actually tried to negotiate. I don’t know if I’ve told anyone this, but she tried to negotiate conditions for her to speak with me, including approvals over the script and some other things. So you know what my answer was to that, and we didn’t talk.”

Yep, after allegedly lying on these five children, she literally tried to control the narrative.

Karma might be coming back for Fairstein. TMZ reports that Fairstein is on the board for Safe Horizon, which is a nonprofit that aides victims of abuse and violent crime in NYC. Staffers are reportedly “incensed the former prosecutor’s been allowed to remain on the board for so long, considering her checkered past.” The site also says, “We’re told the animosity began when the CEO held a meeting on May 21 where nearly 100 directors were informed about the Netflix drama and Fairstein’s connection to it.”

There are calls for her to be removed and the directors plans to take legal action if the CEO does not remove Fairstein.

The best-selling novelist retired from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in 2002, the same year that Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise were exonerated only because a fellow inmate came forward to confess. However, Fairstein has not only remained a novelist with a book deal with a major publishing house, but she has also enjoyed the privilege of being named to Vassar University’s Board of Trustees. Her status as a board member is allegedly under review there as well.

The shame has apparently gotten to Fairstein, whose Twitter account was deleted over the weekend.

Watch the powerful trailer for “When They See Us” below, which is available on Netlfix.

SEE ALSO:

‘It’s Above Me Now’: Hotel Clerk’s Video With Racist Guest Goes Viral

‘Who Said I Can’t Say Ni**a?’: Blackface Video Of High School Student Sparks Outrage