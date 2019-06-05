Linda Fairstein Is In A White Rage Over Ava DuVernay: ‘She’s Behind It All!’

Ava DuVernay‘s “When They See Us” about the so-called Central Park 5 still has people talking about what an amazing miniseries it is. But one person, in particular, is outraged.

Former Manhattan District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Linda Fairstein, the woman who helped lock up five innocent children back in the ’90s has begun running her mouth and was pointing all her fingers at DuVernay.

“It’s a basket of lies,” the 72-year-old told The Daily Beast and claimed that the critically acclaimed Netflix miniseries was “a totally and completely untrue picture of events and my participation.” She also said the film was “putting words in my mouth that I never said in Oliver Stone fashion.”

As for the public being disgusted by her and hashtags like #cancellindafairstein, the former prosecutor-turned best-selling author said it’s all DuVernay’s fault.

“She’s behind it,” Fairstein said. “Her lies are behind it all.”

However, Fairstein said she had no fear of being dropped by her publisher.

“My publisher is fantastic,” she claimed.

Fairstein also denied that she tried to control the scripts for the new miniseries.

“Fairstein said she hired a lawyer to send DuVernay a detailed letter cataloging the public record of the case but never heard from her again,” the Daily Beast reported.

Earlier this week, DuVernay said she reached out to Fairstein and other key figures.

“I informed them that I was making the film, that they would be included, and invited them to sit with me and talk with me so that they could share their point of view and their side of things so that I could have that information as I wrote the script with my co-writers,” she said. “Linda Fairstein actually tried to negotiate. I don’t know if I’ve told anyone this, but she tried to negotiate conditions for her to speak with me, including approvals over the script and some other things. So you know what my answer was to that, and we didn’t talk.”

Fairstein retired from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in 2002, the same year that Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise were exonerated only because a fellow inmate came forward to confess. Since then, she has not only enjoyed living as a novelist but she has also enjoyed the privilege of being named to Vassar University’s Board of Trustees. Until Tuesday, that is, when she resigned from the board at the college in upstate New York.

The shame has apparently gotten to Fairstein, whose Twitter account was deleted over the weekend.

Watch the powerful trailer for “When They See Us” below, which is available on Netflix.

