What Really Happened To John Singleton? The Family Has Suspicions About His Death

Several new questions surrounding John Singleton have reportedly emerged after the Oscar-nominated movie director’s untimely death following complications from a stroke more than a month ago. Singleton’s family is “very suspicious of the events leading up to John,” according to TMZ.

The filmmaker was feeling ill after returning from Costa Rica, but it was reportedly unclear how Singleton, who died April 28 at the age of 51, first got medical attention.

“We’re told nobody seems to know how Singleton got to the hospital — he didn’t drive himself, no friends or family are saying they took him, and there are no Uber or Lyft receipts to confirm how he arrived,” TMZ wrote.

Hospital staff told family members that “John just sort of appeared out of nowhere in a wheelchair … and he seemed pretty out of it,” TMZ wrote that its sources claimed.

The family has now hired a private investigator.

In addition, according to court doc obtained by The Blast, Singleton’s mother Sheila Ward has accused someone of stealing from her son’s home. She filed for an emergency petition to be named special administrator of his estate and claims his “personal property is at risk.”

The legendary screenwriter suffered a stroke on April 17 and managed to be checked into the hospital after experiencing weakness in his leg. The plane flight may have triggered the medical emergency. TMZ originally reported the stroke as “mild.”

1991’s “Boyz n the Hood” earned Singleton an Oscar nomination for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. He was the youngest filmmaker to be nominated in those categories. He was also the first African-American to be nominated for Best Director and has directed episodes of “The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story,” “Empire,” and “Billions.” In addition, he won two NAACP Image Awards along with an MTV Movie Award.

The Los Angeles native left behind four children, his mother, his estranged father and his girlfriend. They were all jockeying for position to control the filmmaker’s fortune worth tens of millions of dollars, according to reports.

Rest in power, John Singleton.

