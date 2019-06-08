You In Danger, Girl: Whoopi Goldberg Has Reportedly Had Enough Of Entitled Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain is reportedly driving everyone at “The View” crazy — including the legendary Whoopi Goldberg. Allegedly, the Oscar, Tony, Golden Globe and Emmy has had enough her privilege, entitled attitude.

According to a close source, The Daily Mail reports, “Whoopi is at her breaking point with Meghan. She’s been trying to hang in there, especially keep the peace with Meghan and Joy, but we all know she’s about to break.”

The 34-year-old has consistently disrespected 76-year-old Joy Behar and usually Goldberg is there to diffuse, but she allegedly is tired of being referee.

The source continued, “They have survived Rosie O’Donnell, Star Jones and even Barbara Walters. So for Meghan to be causing problems for them, it says a lot about her and really isn’t a reflection on them at all… Even on her worst days, Whoopi tries her best to be respectful to the staff. Even if something upsets her or she snaps for some reason, she’ll come back and apologize and explain herself later.”

The source closed with, “It’s been extremely hard for her to see Meghan come in and really bring the morale down. All the reports of her being ‘cold, icy and unpleasant’ are really mild compared to the truth of her personality.”

In addition, Abby Huntsman, who is currently on maternity leave, was supposedly hired by ABC to make Meghan “more comfortable.” Joy Behar allegedly said, “If you want to know what white privilege looks like, this is a great example of it.” Speak the truth, Miss Behar!

Just one of many examples of McCain’s disrespect is back in April. Behar was making logical comments about the Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen being fired, Sen. John McCain‘s daughter tried to cut her off. Behar responded by saying, “I listened to you, let me just finish.”

McCain shot back, “Part of your job is to listen to me.”

Whoopi quickly jumped in.

“So here’s the deal, here’s what’s not going to happen today We’re not gonna do this,” Goldberg said. “Everybody gets a conversation piece, everybody gets to say their piece, and we don’t need to comment if we don’t like what we’re hearing. Just let folks talk.”

See the disrespectful interaction below — around the 5:00 minute mark.

Also, back in December, according to The Daily Mail, when Whoopi abruptly cut to commercial after one of their spats, Behar yelled in front of the audience, “Get this b***h under control. If this s**t doesn’t stop I’m quitting this damn show. I can’t take this much more.” Reportedly, producers jumped on stage but the New Yorker wasn’t done, she added, “I’ve tolerated a lot of s**t on this show but I’m at my wits’ end with this entitled b***h. Enough already! Enough already! I’m not playing nice any longer.”

Behar and Goldberg has seen them come and go. It might be time for McCain to pack her bags and go back to Arizona.

