The Alleged Mistress Of Suspected Killer Derion Vence Speaks Out

Derion Vence is the prime suspect in the death of a four-year-old Maleah Davis. There have been many reports surrounding Vence, one being that Maleah’s mother Brittany Bowens broke up with him after she reportedly found nude pictures he sent to another man. Now, his alleged mistress is speaking out.

The woman who chooses to remain anonymous says Vence changed her name in his phone to a man’s name so Brittany wouldn’t suspect him of cheating. She told Fox 26, “Well I know Derion isn’t gay. For a fact he puts females’ numbers under guys’ numbers so Brittany won’t find them… Brittany one time had messaged me on this website and threatened me. She says, ‘Well, I can meet you in public and **** you up real quick.’ I told Derion, ‘You’ve got my number. Put it under a guy’s number so Brittany doesn’t know it’s me.'”

Then continued their affair until April, according to her.

She also says she never met Maleah Davis and refuses to talk with police because she has warrants for her arrest. However, she does write him letters, she explained, “If I talk to Derion, and then people would think I know something, or I was involved. I was not involved, and I would rather just stay my distance while all this is going on, and be in the background and figure it out. Ater she went missing, I have not talked to Derion. I write Derion letters in jail all the time.”

Alleged mistress of Derion Vence breaks her silence#maleahdavis pic.twitter.com/aDvpmsbBoe — Ivory Hecker FOX 26 (@IvoryHecker) June 7, 2019

Vence reportedly told authorities the little girl’s body was in Arkansas, where officials recovered it from last week, however, he is still denying any responsibility.

“I would never do anything to hurt her. That’s not me,” Vence, 27, told ABC’s Texas station KTRK in an interview that was published Tuesday afternoon. “Ask anyone who knows me, and they’ll tell you I’m not that type of dude and I was good with the kids. I ain’t no killer, bro.”

Vence remains jailed on charges of with tampering a corpse, but he has avoided more serious charges.

Rest in peace, Maleah Davis.

