Sounds About White! Linda Fairstein Didn’t Want Producers Talking To The Exonerated Five

Anyone who followed the so-called Central Park Five case knew that Linda Fairstein was one of the key figures who wrongfully locked up Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise. However, with the release of Ava DuVernay‘s “When They See Us” on Netflix, we are getting an even deeper in look into this woman’s psychosis. Producers are claiming she would only talk to them if they didn’t talk to the Exonerated Five men, according to TheWrap.

“She insisted that we look at the transcript of the case, which obviously was part of our research,” Tribeca Enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal said during a panel on Sunday. “She also had been under a gag order during the [Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon] doc and couldn’t speak, but she stated to us that she was getting many offers and that perhaps she wanted to talk to us because she had other offers.”

Rosenthal continued, “She was also concerned that we were talking to the five men. So her point of view was clearly that she didn’t want us talking to the five men if we were talking to her.”

Fairstein reportedly didn’t respond to TheWrap’s request for a comment on this story.

Last week, DuVernay said when she reached out to Fairstein, she actually wanted control over the script.

“I informed them that I was making the film, that they would be included, and invited them to sit with me and talk with me so that they could share their point of view and their side of things so that I could have that information as I wrote the script with my co-writers,” DuVernay said. “Linda Fairstein actually tried to negotiate. I don’t know if I’ve told anyone this, but she tried to negotiate conditions for her to speak with me, including approvals over the script and some other things. So you know what my answer was to that, and we didn’t talk.”

Fairstein denied that she tried to control the scripts.

In great news, TMZ confirmed Dutton, her published, terminated their relationship with the crime novelist. She has written 14 books for the company. Since “When They See Us” aired, there has been an online boycott, which clearly worked. That said, her literary agency, ICM Partners, has not commented.

The 72-year-old told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that she had no fear of being dropped by her publisher. “My publisher is fantastic,” she claimed.

Fairstein retired from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in 2002, the same year that Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise were exonerated because a fellow inmate came forward to confess. Fairstein — along with our current president — still says they are guilty.

Watch the powerful trailer for “When They See Us” below, which is available on Netflix.

