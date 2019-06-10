Maleah Davis’ Father Breaks His Silence To Supporters For His Daughter

Hundreds of people attended the Walk With Maleah on Sunday in Houston to honor Maleah Davis, the four-year-old girl who went missing last month. City Hall was lit up in pink, which was the child’s favorite color. Maleah’s father, Craig Davis, spoke to supporters for the first time since the body of his four-year-old daughter was found in Arkansas last week.

“I appreciate you all so much. You all don’t know what this means to us. It’s amazing,” an emotional Craig Davis said. “I love you all as much as you all love my daughter, even more than you all can imagine.”

There was a moment of silence held for Maleah and Sunday was declared “Maleah Davis Day” in Houston.

Honoring Maleah Davis: City hall is pink tonight, Maleah’s favorite color. A small crowd has gathered to continue grieving and praying for the 4-year-old, whose disappearance and murder captured the heart of the community. Mayor Turner proclaimed June 9 “Maleah Davis Day” 💖 pic.twitter.com/ryjFyuy37i — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) June 10, 2019

The lone suspect, Maleah’s stepfather Derion Vence, is denying any responsibility even though he was being held in jail on related charges.

“I would never do anything to hurt her. That’s not me,” Vence, 27, told ABC’s Texas station KTRK in an interview last week. “Ask anyone who knows me, and they’ll tell you I’m not that type of dude and I was good with the kids. I ain’t no killer, bro.”

Police claim Vence led them to Maleah’s body but he somehow was still maintaining that he had nothing to do with her death. In his interview, he provided no other answers.

Vence remains jailed on charges of with tampering a corpse, but he has avoided more serious charges. He originally told Sgt. Mark Holbrook of the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division that he, Maleah and his two-year-old son were on their way to George Bush Intercontinental Airport to pick up Bowens, who was flying in from Massachusetts the night of May 4. Vence said he heard a “popping noise” and pulled over. He said a blue pickup truck pulled up behind his vehicle and two Hispanic males got out and hit him in the head. He said he lost consciousness and woke up at 6 p.m. the next day. He said Maleah was missing but his son was still there. Vence claimed he then walked to a hospital, received treatment and then reported Maleah as missing.

Rest in peace, Maleah Davis.

