Wendy Williams Bursts Into Tears Over Divorce: ‘I Would Ask You To Respect Our Privacy But I Don’t Respect People’s Privacy’

Wendy Williams was on vacation in Los Angeles hanging out with folks like Blac Chyna, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian, all people she has dragged during her hot topics segment on her talk show. Well, she also had a moment with the TMZ cameras, breaking down into tears while talking her divorce from Kevin Hunter and the friction between Hunter and his 18-year-old son.

While sitting in a car outside of Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles, Williams told TMZ, “Young Kevin and I are fine,. Big [Kevin], God speed. Sometimes in life stuff happens and it’s OK. I still got a very full life that I really adore. Please don’t make me cry.”

She then started sobbing.

“I didn’t plan on this but it is what it is … I have a very full life. Thank you for watching. I would ask you to respect our privacy, but please, I don’t respect people’s privacy that’s why I do [the segment] ‘Hot Topics’ … all three of us are doing fine.” Well, she certainly spoke some truth right there, Wendy has made a career out of gossip.

Williams also said we will see the family together, “[My son] Kevin’s gotta graduate from college. He’s going into his sophomore year. He’s going to get married … Everyone’s gotta grow up.”

Watch the clip below:

The drama has been intense. Last month, People.com reported an altercation broke out between father and son in West Orange, New Jersey. They allegedly got physical after a spat about him needing to work hard on his own and accusations of him being “brainwashed” by his mother. It reportedly got physical when Kevin Sr. allegedly put his son in a headlock, and we’re told Kevin Jr. punched him in the nose to break the hold. Kevin Hunter Jr. was charged with simple assault and was processed and released the same evening and was not taken to jail.

Kevin Hunter Sr. declined to not press charges.

If the 18-year-old has access to the Internet he is surely seeing all the reports about his daddy. For example, last month, Aveon Falstar, a former artist of Hunter, alleged on the podcast “unWineWithTashaK” that he had a sexual relationship with him throughout last year. He also accused Hunter of abuse. Hunter’s attorney has denied all allegations.

Back in January, TMZ reported that someone alleging to work for Williams’ production company called the police and demanded they pay a safety visit to her house. They believed Hunter was poisoning Wendy. The 54-year-old reportedly denied the accusation to the police.

Lastly, Sharina Hudson, Hunter’s alleged mistress, reportedly gave birth to their child in March, which was supposedly the breaking point for Williams to file for divorce.

