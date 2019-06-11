Trifling Linda Fairstein Defends Her Racism And Destroying The Lives Of Five Black Children In A Vile Op-Ed

Former Manhattan district attorney prosecutor Linda Fairstein is outraged that karma is finally come back at her after she was one of the key figures who wrongfully locked up Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise. The release of Ava DuVernay‘s “When They See Us” on Netflix, spread some needed truth on the case of The Central Park Five, who are really the Exonerated Five. Fairstein has been forced to resign from positions at Vassar College and the non-profit Safe Horizion. In addition, due to an online campaign, she has been dropped by her book publisher.

Now the 72-year-old is defending herself in a disgusting opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal.

First she he attacks Ava DuVernay, writing, “She has written an utterly false narrative involving an evil mastermind (me) and the falsely accused (the five).” She whines about “egregious falsehoods” and that she “never made any of the comments the screenwriter attributes to me.”

Fairstein has been attacking DuVernay for weeks but her attack on the Black children she helped to throw behind bars is even more disgusting. She writes about them as “rioters” and they were a “gang of 30″ that night in Central Park in April of 1989. She stands by other children named the five children as suspects who may have not committed the actual rape but were “acting in concert.”

She did not agree with the charges being dropped even after Matias Reyes confessed, “Nothing Mr. Reyes said exonerated these five of those attacks. And there was certainly more than enough evidence to support those convictions of first-degree assault, robbery, riot and other charges.”

She also goes back to their “confessions,” which they were coreced into but insists there were no forced — and she brings up one “African-American woman who testified at the trial” as if because she found a Black person to help ruin the lives of children means she isn’t a liar.

She ends her piece with, “Ms. DuVernay does not define me, and her film does not speak the truth.”

Actually, her own behavior defines her and it sounds like she is still trying to control the narrative but it’s not working.

TMZ confirmed Dutton, her publisher, terminated their relationship with the crime novelist. She has written 14 books for the company. That said, her literary agency, ICM Partners, has not commented.

The 72-year-old told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that she had no fear of being dropped by her publisher. “My publisher is fantastic,” she claimed.

In 2002, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise were exonerated by the New York State Supreme Court.

Watch the powerful trailer for “When They See Us” below, which is available on Netflix.

