Details Of Maleah Davis’ Funeral Revealed As Petition To Charge Her Mom Gains Steam

Some details have been announced surrounding the funeral for a little girl who was found dead last month after going missing from Houston. Maleah Davis’ homegoing services were scheduled for later this month while her family looked to secure the funds to pay for a proper sendoff for the four-year-old whose death hasn’t resulted in any criminal charges as officials worked to determine how exactly she died.

Maleah Davis memorial!!!! Balloons and bubbles in her honor!!!! pic.twitter.com/9yppIuL8TZ — Kenley Hargett (@kenleyhargettjr) June 9, 2019

The Richardson Mortuary in Houston published Maleah’s obituary on its website on Tuesday and called her “our shining, beautiful little girl, the light of our lives and the star of our hearts who leaves us smiling through our tears. She was happiness personified.”

The obituary goes on to refer to Maleah as “the adored daughter of Craig Davis Jr. and Brittany Bowens,” the latter of which is her mother who has come under heightened scrutiny for her possible role in the child’s suspicious disappearance in early May. Bowens was the subject of a petition that appeared to be gaining steam after it called Maleah’s mother to be charged. Bowens’ husband and Maleah’s stepfather, Derion Vence, has already been jailed for tampering with a corpse, but he has avoided more serious charges.

And while Vence was the one who pointed authorities to the location in Arkansas where Maleah’s remains were ultimately found, Bowens seemed to be avoiding any legal repercussion for her actions, or inaction, surrounding her daughter. Even Bowens’ former representative had his doubts about Maleah’s mother. Quannell X severed ties with Bowens because he said she was defending Vence even though she admitted her husband beat Maleah so severely she required brain surgery.

A memorial is growing for #MaleahDavis outside her apartment, but there's also one in Arkansas, where her body was found. People are traveling from dozens of miles away to pay their respects to the 4yo girl.#KHOU11 #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/tVO4O9XlH3 — Brandi Smith (@BrandiKHOU) June 4, 2019

All of those developments led to investigators execute a warrant for Vence’s cellphone as Houston honored his stepdaughter with Maleah Davis Day on Sunday.

In the meantime, the family was preparing for Maleah’s funeral, which was scheduled for June 22. It was unclear where the funeral would take place, but the obituary said the services would be private. To make a donation to help fund the funeral, click here.

Surveillance video capture Derion Vence on May 2nd smoking,texting and then took 2 of the kids somewhere,he didn’t seem concern/worried. Last time #maleahdavis was seen alive on the same camera was in April 30th. pic.twitter.com/CYUmgs9zIR — Deysy Rios (@deysyreportera) June 3, 2019

Vence originally told the Houston Police Department that he, Maleah and his two-year-old son were on their way to George Bush Intercontinental Airport to pick up Bowens, who was flying in from Massachusetts the night of May 4. Vence said he heard a “popping noise” and pulled over. He said a blue pickup truck pulled up behind his vehicle and two Hispanic males got out and hit him in the head. He said he lost consciousness and woke up at 6 p.m. the next day. He said Maleah was missing but his son was still there. Vence claimed he then walked to a hospital, received treatment and then reported Maleah as missing.

