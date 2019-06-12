Wendy Williams Is Okay With Her New Man’s Criminal Record: ‘I’m A Grown Ass Woman!’

Wendy Williams is going through a divorce but she already has a new man and his name is Marc Tomblin. In 2013, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in Charlotte. “Police say he was part of a group of 3 people who robbed a man at gunpoint,” TMZ reported. “He was sentenced to 15-30 months.”

But the talk show host said she had no issue with his criminal past and told TMZ she is a “grown ass woman.”

SEE ALSO: Some No Name, Pitchy R&B Singer Disrespected Keith Sweat And Gets Demolished On Twitter

“I am a 54-year-old grown ass woman. I know what I’m doing,” TMZ reported the 54-year-old said. “Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years … where I was cooped up only to be a show pony. Now, I’m living my life.”

There were also photos of her giving money to Tomblin, who is reportedly 27 years old. Wendy responded by saying, “Oh my God, if cameras are there it will be, ‘there she is giving him money.'”

That said, Williams also made it clear it is a “no strings attached fun” relationship and “he is lovely, but let me make it clear … I don’t have a boyfriend.”

Over the weekend, Williams was caught in a car outside of Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles talking about her family drama — with Tomblin right next to her. See below:

The drama for Williams these past few months has been intense. Last month, People.com reported an altercation broke out between father and son in West Orange, New Jersey. They allegedly got physical after a spat about him needing to work hard on his own and accusations of him being “brainwashed” by his mother. It reportedly got physical when Kevin Sr. allegedly put his son in a headlock, and we’re told Kevin Jr. punched him in the nose to break the hold. Kevin Hunter Jr. was charged with simple assault and was processed and released the same evening and was not taken to jail.

Kevin Hunter Sr. declined to not press charges.

If the 18-year-old has access to the Internet he is surely seeing all the reports about his daddy. For example, last month, Aveon Falstar, a former artist of Hunter, alleged on the podcast “unWineWithTashaK” that he had a sexual relationship with him throughout last year. He also accused Hunter of abuse. Hunter’s attorney has denied all allegations.

Lastly, Sharina Hudson, Hunter’s alleged mistress, reportedly gave birth to their child in March, which was supposedly the breaking point for Williams to file for divorce.

SEE ALSO:

All The Ways Cops Are Still Trying To Cover Up LaQuan McDonald’s Execution

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes