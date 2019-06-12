Whoopi Goldberg Hopes Wendy Williams Will Think Twice About Her Hot Topics

Wendy Williams calls herself the queen of hot topics but she has been a hot topic for months after finally filing divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter after over 20 years of marriage. The ladies of “The View” talked a recent viral video of the 54-year-old breaking down in tears in front of the TMZ camera. Whoopi Goldberg had a message for Williams — she hopes she thinks twice about dragging other people’s name through the mud on her talk show.

Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin and Goldberg showed support for Williams. However, before going to commercial break, Goldberg said, “Now, Wendy remember all of this. Remember how this feels because you are going to come face to face with the kind of things again and empathy — remember the word.”

Watch below:

In case you missed it, while sitting in a car outside of Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles over the weekend, Williams told TMZ, “Young Kevin and I are fine,. Big [Kevin], God speed. Sometimes in life stuff happens and it’s OK. I still got a very full life that I really adore. Please don’t make me cry.”

She then started sobbing.

“I didn’t plan on this but it is what it is … I have a very full life. Thank you for watching. I would ask you to respect our privacy, but please, I don’t respect people’s privacy that’s why I do [the segment] ‘Hot Topics’ … all three of us are doing fine.” Wendy has made a career out of gossip.

Watch the clip below:

Last month, People.com reported an altercation broke out between father and son in West Orange, New Jersey. They allegedly got physical after a spat about him needing to work hard on his own and accusations of him being “brainwashed” by his mother. It reportedly got physical when Kevin Sr. allegedly put his son in a headlock, and we’re told Kevin Jr. punched him in the nose to break the hold. Kevin Hunter Jr. was charged with simple assault and was processed and released the same evening and was not taken to jail.

Kevin Hunter Sr. declined to not press charges.

In addition, Aveon Falstar, a former artist of Hunter, alleged on the podcast “unWineWithTashaK” that he had a sexual relationship with him throughout last year. He also accused Hunter of abuse. Hunter’s attorney has denied all allegations.

Back in January, TMZ reported that someone alleging to work for Williams’ production company called the police and demanded they pay a safety visit to her house. They believed Hunter was poisoning Wendy. The 54-year-old reportedly denied the accusation to the police.

Lastly, Sharina Hudson, Hunter’s alleged mistress, reportedly gave birth to their child in March, which was supposedly the breaking point for Williams to file for divorce.

We’ll see if Wendy Williams will take Whoopi’s advice.

